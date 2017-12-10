Police: Man shot in home invasion was homeowner’s relative

Ellwood City police say the man was identified as a nephew-in-law of the elderly homeowner through facial recognition and fingerprints

By Published:

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) – Police say an intruder shot and killed by an elderly homeowner during a home invasion attempt in Pennsylvania turned out to be a relative of the man.

Ellwood City police said 49-year-old Dennis Mercadante, of Mercer, and another man broke into the home at about 1:20 a.m. Friday. Mercadante was shot after a struggle in the hallway with 84-year-old Don Lutz. The other man fled.

Lt. David Kingston said Mercadante was identified through facial recognition and fingerprints, and he turned out to be a nephew-in-law of Lutz.

Kingston said it was unlikely that any charges will be filed against the homeowner, whose right arm was injured. Police are still investigating and haven’t identified the second intruder.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s