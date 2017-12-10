Prayer gathering held for missing Youngstown woman

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been nearly one month since 29-year-old Amy Hambrick of Youngstown has been seen.

Sunday night, friends, family members and people from the community came together to pray for her return.

The group gathered at Craig Beach, prayed and released lanterns.

Hambrick was last seen on Nov. 11. Her family says her disappearance has been hard on everyone.

“She has a daughter that’s 10-years-old,” her sister Amanda Rogenski said. “She wants her to come home just as much as everyone does.”

Hambrick is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Youngstown police at 330-742-8916.