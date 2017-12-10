Prayer gathering held for missing Youngstown woman

People gathered at Craig Beach Sunday night to pray for Amy Hambrick

By Published:

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WKBN) –  It’s been nearly one month since 29-year-old Amy Hambrick of Youngstown has been seen.

Sunday night, friends, family members and people from the community came together to pray for her return.

The group gathered at Craig Beach, prayed and released lanterns.

Hambrick was last seen on Nov. 11. Her family says her disappearance has been hard on everyone.

“She has a daughter that’s 10-years-old,” her sister Amanda Rogenski said. “She wants her to come home just as much as everyone does.”

Hambrick is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Youngstown police at 330-742-8916.

Amy Hambrick, Youngstown

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s