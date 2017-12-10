Ronald C. Helsel Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Ronald C. Helsel, 74, of Howland, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 26, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Anna Helsel.

Ron served three years in the U.S. Navy and was active in Sheet Metal Local #33 for 27 years.

He is sadly missed by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Louise (Johnson) Helsel, whom he married July 3, 1964; five children, Leona R. (John M.) Brown of Bristol, Ronald C. Helsel of Austintown, Shawn P. Helsel of Warren, Lisa A. (Scott) Saluga of Champion and Nathan A. Helsel of Howland; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Zachary (Kaitlyn) Saluga, Johnny and James Brown and Ronald and Aiden Helsel and three great-grandchildren, London and Hayden Saluga and Mason Brown.

His parents precede him in death.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.