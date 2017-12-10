Ruth M. Wright Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ruth M. Wright 70, of Salem, died at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born on May 17, 1947 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late George K. and Donna (Bonham) Leigh.

She was a 1965 graduate of the East Liverpool High School and a member of the Twin Bands at the school.

She was formerly employed at the Salem Community Hospital in the housekeeping department. She was also a private housekeeper for various home owners in the area.

Ruth was a current member of the Greenford Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jerry Wright, whom she married on June 20, 1970; her children, Brian S. Wright of Salem and Traci L. Wright of Boston, Massachusetts; her sisters, Sharon Williams of East Liverpool and Susan (Richard) Higgins of Yorkville, Ohio and her granddaughter, Aurelia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mindi Sue Wright.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 7:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem. The Rev. John Bush of the church will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be observed from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 prior to services.

The burial will be in Columbiana County Memorial Park in Calcutta, Ohio.

Donations can be made to Hospice House/Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514 or Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, Ohio 44422.