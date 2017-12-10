Stanley Michael Roscoe, Sr. Obituary

GUSTAVUS, Ohio – Stanley Michael Roscoe, Sr., age 85, died peacefully on Sunday, December 10, 2017.

He was born on March 6, 1932 a son of Judith (Britko) and Alexander Roscoe.

A lifelong Gustavus resident, Stanley was a 1950 graduate of Gustavus High School.

Stanley served in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic.

On October 3, 1959 he married Kathleen “Kay” Louise Lauer.

Stanley cherished farming alongside his brother, Richard Roscoe, Sr. Together they recognized a need in the area and began helping out other farmers by providing them with fertilizer, seeds and custom combining services. The two brothers became successful co-owners of Roscoe Brothers, Inc. which continues to operate. Over the years, Stanley shared his love of farming with his three children and eventually turned the family farm over to his son, Michael, who continues to operate it today. He was a dairy farmer for over 40 years but eventually sold his cattle to concentrate on grain farming and running the family business.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Kinsman, Ohio.

Stanley loved casinos and going on annual trips with his wife to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his lifelong best friend, Russ Howard, of Warren, Ohio.

Stanley is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Kathleen Roscoe, who died on December 5, 2016; two sisters, Ilona Roscoe and Ethel Hamilton and six brothers, Alex, George, Edward, Charles, Amil and William Roscoe.

He will be sadly missed by his three children who cherished him dearly, Alison M. (Terrence) Evans of Cortland, Ohio, Stanley Michael “Mike” (Nerissa) Roscoe, Jr. of Gustavus, Ohio and Diane M. (Robert) Mallow of Rootstown, Ohio; two grandsons, Thad and Austin Evans; two brothers, Cornelius “Kit” (Arlene) Roscoe of Mecca, Ohio and Richard Roscoe, Sr. of Gustavus, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Robert Catholic Church, 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, Ohio with Rev. Carl G. Kish officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Roberts Catholic Church or to Ohio Living Lake Vista, 303 N. Mecca Street, Cortland, Ohio, 44410 where they took such great care of Stanley over the past few months.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services of Kinsman handled the arrangements