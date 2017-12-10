Storm Team 27: Tracking snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A few snow showers will be possible mainly early today with less than 1″ of additional accumulation expected. Temperatures will return to the lower 30s this afternoon. The chance for snow showers will return again tonight with less than 1″ expected by Monday morning.

Snow will become likely Monday night into Tuesday and could cause slick travel conditions. Snow chances and cold temperatures will stick around into the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Today:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  Less than 1”.  (40%)
High:  31

Sunday night:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  Less than 1”.  (40%)
Low:  23

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered evening snow showers.  (60% PM)
High:  32

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (80%)
High:  29   Low:  24

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (60%)
High:  19   Low:  12

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  26  Low:  10

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High:  28  Low:  20

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:  37  Low:  20

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  38  Low:  34

