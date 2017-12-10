William E. Sedlacko Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – William E. Sedlacko, 91, formerly of Struthers, died peacefully on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Vista Center at the Ridge.

He was born on May 3, 1926 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Mary (Bolha) Sedlacko.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School and Youngstown State University.

William was a member at Holy Trinity Church.

He worked at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company and served in the US Army during WW II.

He was a member of the VFW Post #7538, the Jednota Lodge and First Catholic Slovak Union (FCSU).

William is survived by his son, Gary Sedlacko of Boardman; his daughter, Arlene (Henry) Nespeca of Boardman; daughter-in-law, Karolyn Sedlacko of Akron; a sister, Vivian Sedlacko of Struthers and a granddaughter, Susan Sedlacko.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann (Glass) Sedlacko, whom he married on June 6, 1953, she died December 28, 2001; his son, Gregory Sedlacko; two brothers, Richard and Robert Sedlacko and a sister, Dorothy Kurharich.

There are no calling hours or services.

The family would like to thank the staff at Vista Center at the Ridge and Buckeye Hospice for their support and wonderful care given to William.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.