Youngstown native, civil rights journalist Simeon Booker dies at 99

SOLOMONS, Md. (WKBN) – Civil rights activist and award-winning journalist Simeon Booker — a Youngstown native — died Sunday at an assisted-living community in Maryland. He was 99 years old.

Booker’s family moved to Youngstown while he was a young child. He graduated from East High School.

Booker became the first full-time black reporter for The Washington Post in 1952. After two years, he joined the Johnson Publishing Co. to write for the magazines Jet, a weekly, and Ebony, a monthly.

He gained notoriety for his coverage of the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi, as well as the trail that followed.

Booker retired in 2007 after serving as the Washington bureau chief of Jet and Ebony magazines for five decades. He published three books during his career.

He was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists’ Hall of Fame in 2013.

According to the Washington Post, Booker’s wife Carol said he had recently been hospitalized for pneumonia.

