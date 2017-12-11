Adele Kachner Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Adele Kachner, 90, of Champion, passed away Monday evening, December 11, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 20, 1927 in Warren, a daughter of Mike and Julia (Kloc) Lubianetzki.

Adele was a 1945 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

On August 25, 1956, Adele married Edward O. Kachner. They shared 41 years of marriage and many happy memories until his passing in 1997.

She was a long time member of the Bazetta Christian Church since 1959 and sang in the choir. ‘

Not only was she active in the church, but also in the community as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 15 years.

Adele’s loving memory will be carried on by her three daughters, Dara (Daniel) Frengel, of Warren, Sandy Serbin, of Champion and Denise (Rick) Litton, of Cortland. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Adele was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ann and Olga; two brothers, John and William; a stepdaughter, Karen Bayus Smith and a grandson, Joseph Saker.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 16 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Sanford W. Downs officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16 at the funeral home.

Adele will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers Adele’s family requests that material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44485, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



