Austintown police release Boost Mobile robbery video

Police hope that someone recognizes the robber's mannerisms

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police Department is looking for information on the robber who targeted a Boost Mobile store on November 28.

Two employees who were working at the time told police that the robber came into the store with a handgun. He made them go into the back room and get on the ground after demanding money from the cash register.

One employee told police that his cell phone was also taken by the robber.

The police department posted a video of the robbery to its Facebook page on Monday, hoping that someone would recognize the robber’s mannerisms.

Police said the robber had his face covered, but he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white athletic shoes at the time.

Those with information are asked to call 330-270-5108 or send a private Facebook message to the Austintown Police Department’s Facebook page. Police said all leads will be considered confidential.

