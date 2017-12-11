Batt reaches milestone in Greenville’s win over CP

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Greenville received contributions from all ten players during their 62-20 victory tonight over Commodore Perry. Each player on Greenville scored.

The Trojans led the Panthers 29-4 at halftime.

Joe Batt, who became the school’s all-time leading scorer, posted a team-high 12 points. Braden Uber and Mike Blaney both scored 10 points apiece.

Greenville, as a team, connected on 11 of 14 free throws and made 5 three-point baskets.

Jared Mink led Commodore Perry with 8 points.

Greenville will play Sharon on Wednesday while the Panthers will host Wilmington.