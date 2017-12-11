Campbell police: Man found with marijuana, fake cocaine

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a Youngstown man was found with pills and other drugs that he admitted to passing off as cocaine to sell.

Officers were called to a home on Heidi Drive in Campbell around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police received a report that an unknown man was knocking on the front door of a home.

When officers arrived, police found 31-year-old Lynell Lockhart, Jr. walking away from the area. Lockhart told police that he thought the house belonged to his cousin Mike, according to a police report.

The report states when asked if he had anything illegal on him, Lockhart voluntarily told an officer, “I have some weed and fake dope on me that I sell so I can make a quick bop on people.”

Police then reported finding a large bag of what appeared to be marijuana, 1.5 grams of suspected crack and 10.4 grams of a substance that looked like cocaine.

Lockhart told police that one bag contained methadone pills crushed up to sell as crack cocaine, according to the report. Police said he told an officer that another bag contained a small amount of cocaine laced with a lot of baking soda. He said the final bag is “Reggie weed,” (regular marijuana), the report stated.

Lockhart was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail on possession of drug paraphernalia, offenses involving counterfeit controlled substances, possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs charges.