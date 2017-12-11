Craig Beach police chief pleads not guilty to charge against him

Chief Andrew Soloman was arrested last Thursday after the Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched the Craig Beach Police Department

By Published: Updated:
Craig Beach Police Chief Andrew Soloman arrested
CRAIG BEACH: Arrested Dec. 7 - Andrew Soloman, 36, charged with dereliction of duty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Craig Beach police chief who was arrested last week was supposed to appear in court on Monday but his lawyer wrote a letter pleading not guilty instead.

Chief Andrew Soloman is still free on $1,000 bond but chose to plead not guilty by letter instead of showing up for his arraignment.

Soloman is facing a charge of dereliction of duty but the Attorney General’s Office said more charges could be coming.

He was arrested last Thursday after the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) searched the police department. It’s unclear what they were looking for.

This isn’t Soloman’s first time in Mahoning County Court. He was there in 2013 on charges of criminal damaging or endangering and pleaded guilty to amend a disorderly conduct charge.

Right now, the village council is still deciding what to do about the chief position. Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss it.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s