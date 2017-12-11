Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at Youngstown’s Covelli Centre

The show will be Friday, March 16 at the Covelli Centre

Earth, Wind & Fire, one of the world's top-selling musical groups, will perform in Youngstown. 
The show will be Friday, March 16 at the Covelli Centre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire got its start in Chicago in 1969. The band has released 23 albums, including eight #1 R&B singles and eight Double Platinum Top 10 Pop Albums. The band has earned more than 50 Gold and Platinum albums and sold over 100 million albums worldwide, earning them a solid spot as one of best-selling music artist of all time.

Some of their top hits include “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “Let’s Groove.”

They were inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.
Tickets for the Youngstown show range in price from $45.50 to $95.50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 15.

You can get tickets at the Southwoods Health box office at the Covelli Centre, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

