Gertrude “Trudy” Terchila Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Gertrude “Trudy” Terchila of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017, while a patient in UPMC – Shenango Campus, Farrell, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her family following a period of declining health. She was 75.

Trudy was born in Sykesville, Pennsylvania, on August 11, 1942, a daughter to Morgan M. and Dorothy (Null) Valimont.

A 1960 graduate from Brookfield High School, she found employment working for the former Loblaw’s Grocery Store, Sharon, Pennsylvania. In addition, she held management positions for both Mr. D’s and Giant Eagle, in Brookfield, Ohio, before retiring.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, gardening and cooking. She was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan, however, spending time with her granddaughters, playing chauffeur and attending their every sporting event, is what she cherished the most.

Survivors include her daughter, Ronda Bonekovic, Masury; her grandchildren, Morgan Bonekovic, Madison Bonekovic, Tristan Rodriguez and Avery Rodriguez and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Donna “Beulah” and Jay White, Dan Valimont and Sara Lee Yassall and niece, Donna “Beatle” Davis.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned and will be announced soon.

Monetary contributions can be made to her family for a future Brookfield High School scholarship in her memory.

Gertrude “Trudy” Terchila of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017, while a patient in UPMC – Shenango Campus, Farrell, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her family following a period of declining health. She was 75.

Trudy was born in Sykesville, Pennsylvania, on August 11, 1942, a daughter to Morgan M. & Dorothy (Null) Valimont.

A 1960 graduate from Brookfield High School, she found employment working for the former Loblaw’s Grocery Store, Sharon, Pennsylvania. In addition, she held management positions for both Mr. D’s and Giant Eagle, in Brookfield, Ohio, before retiring.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and cooking. She was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. However, spending time with her granddaughters, playing chauffeur, and attending their every sporting event, is what she cherished the most.

Survivors include: her daughter, Ronda Bonekovic, Masury; her grandchildren, Morgan Bonekovic, Madison Bonekovic, Tristan Rodriguez, & Avery Rodriguez; and her extended family too.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Donna “Beulah” & Jay White, Dan Valimont, and Sara Lee Yassall; and niece, Donna “Beatle” Davis.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned and will be announced soon.

Monetary contributions can be made to her family for a future Brookfield High School scholarship in her memory.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.