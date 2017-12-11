Girard crime activity: Man reports reoccurring damage to Christmas lights

Monday, Dec. 4

5:54 p.m. — 900 block of N. State St., a man reported that he dropped his wallet at Family Dollar after making a purchase at the store. After no one turned in the wallet, the assistant store manager reviewed surveillance video and saw a man picking up the wallet, putting it in his pocket and later making a purchase before leaving the store. Police said they’re familiar with the suspect.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

2:59 p.m. — 500 block of Forsythe Ave., a man reported that his Christmas lights had been damaged on three separate occasions. He said he noticed on Nov. 29, Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 that wires were cut and bulbs were broken from the tree in his front yard.

4:40 p.m. — 200 block of E. Liberty St., reported theft of a television during a home burglary. Police noticed that a door was pried open and the door frame was damaged.

Friday, Dec. 8

9 p.m. — 200 block of E. Second St., a woman reported that the temporary tag on her vehicle was missing when she returned home.

Sunday, Dec. 10

9:35 a.m. — 100 block of S. Market St., a man told police that his girlfriend never returned with his car after she told him she was going to Burger King to get sandwiches and milkshakes. The woman was entered into the system as a missing person after family members were unable to find her.

12:12 p.m. — 300 block of S. Davis St., a woman watching the house for a hospitalized homeowner reported that she noticed the television had been stolen from the living room. She pointed out where the plastic covering over a window in the bedroom had been pushed in. Police noted that dust below the window sill did not appear to be disturbed, and there was light snow on the ground with no visible tracks nearby.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

