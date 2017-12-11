Group announces plans to bring recreational marijuana ballot measure to Ohio

Voters rejected a similar effort in November 2015

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants with their buds covered in white crystals called trichomes, are nearly ready for harvest in the "Flower Room" at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. Marijuana-friendly doctors in states with similar medical cannabis laws face starkly different treatment by government regulators. When it comes to oversight of doctors, enforcement practices vary in the 23 states allowing medical cannabis. How governments oversee pot doctors has become an issue even in more tolerant states such as California and Colorado. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An effort to legalize marijuana for both recreational and medical use could soon be back on the ballot again.

A group announced Monday morning that they are backing the “Free Market Adult Consumption of Marijuana” ballot issue for November 2018.

Voters rejected a similar effort in November 2015 with Issue 3 failing by a 2 to 1 margin. Lawmakers later legalized marijuana for medical use.

The Ohio Statehouse Newsroom posted a video of the announcement on its Facebook page.

