Group announces plans to bring recreational marijuana ballot measure to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An effort to legalize marijuana for both recreational and medical use could soon be back on the ballot again.

A group announced Monday morning that they are backing the “Free Market Adult Consumption of Marijuana” ballot issue for November 2018.

Voters rejected a similar effort in November 2015 with Issue 3 failing by a 2 to 1 margin. Lawmakers later legalized marijuana for medical use.

The Ohio Statehouse Newsroom posted a video of the announcement on its Facebook page.