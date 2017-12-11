Henrietta B. Young Obituary

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – A funeral service in honor of Mrs. Henrietta B. Young will be held Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Price Memorial AME Zion Church.

Mrs. Young departed this life Saturday, December 9, 2017 at her residence in Hollywood, Florida.

Mrs. Young was born December 15, 1919 in Uniontown, Alabama, a daughter of Luke and Rebecca Parker Banks coming to the Mahoning Valley many years ago.

She was formerly employed with General Electric and worked for several years as a cook with the Ursuline Convalescent Home.

She was a loving mother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Rose Benford of Hollywood, Florida and Carolyn Nicholson of Youngstown; her sister, Lela Banks of Niles, Ohio; her grandchildren, Russell Benford and Sierra Storey both of Hollywood, Florida and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Betty Hopkins, Inel Robinson, Luie, Eugene and Wilbert Banks.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

