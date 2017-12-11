Johnson & LaMorticella pace Springfield past Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lady Tigers garner their first victory of the season as Springfield tops Sebring, 61-35. The Tigers jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter.

Mariah Johnson led Springfield with 14. Haley LaMorticella had 13 while Ella Centofanti tallied 11 and Marlie Applegarth finished with 10 for Springfield.

For Sebring, sophomore Kendra Shields had 8 points in the fourth quarter to close out the game with 12. Olivia Woods was the only other Trojan to score in double figures as she had 10.

Springfield returns home on Thursday to take on Western Reserve as Sebring will welcome Lowellville.