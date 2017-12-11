Judge sentences Youngstown man to prison for causing fatal crash

Eric Wallace was in court Monday afternoon for sentencing.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown will spend the next three years in prison for causing a fatal crash almost two years ago.

He pleaded guilty in connection with the traffic death of Jerome Atkins in early 2016.

At the time, investigators said Wallace was driving at more than 80 miles per hour. Investigators said he was also under the influence of alcohol and cocaine when his car collided with Atkins’ vehicle.

In addition to the prison time, Mahoning County Judge John Durkin permanently revoked Wallace’s driving privileges.

