Liberty PD: Man pushed Giant Eagle security guard after shoplifting

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cleveland man is facing charges after a security guard at the Liberty Giant Eagle reported that he tried stealing cigarettes and then pushed him as he tried to run away.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a customer reported suspicious activity by a man at the grocery store. The customer told a security guard that a man grabbed four cartons of cigarettes after reaching over the front service desk counter and then put those cigarettes into his pockets.

As he was leaving the store, the security guard stopped the suspect, identified as 60-year-old James Blackmon, Jr. Police said the security guard said, “You have something in your jacket,” at which time Blackmon handed him two cartons of cigarettes.

The security guard then detained Blackmon to call police.

He reported that Blackmon then began swinging his arms and that he pushed him. He said Blackmon ran toward the doors, knocking over two display stands and several shopping baskets in the process.

Blackmon was stopped by a man near the front door who identified himself as an off-duty police officer. Blackmon was detained until officers arrived.

Blackmon was arrested on two warrants and charged with robbery.