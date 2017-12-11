Liberty police investigating string of thefts from vehicles

Liberty Police Chief Richard Tisone said a few common-sense actions could prevent the thefts

Liberty police are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the season of giving, but in Liberty, police said there has been a lot of taking.

They’re investigating a string of car break-ins this weekend that resulted in several stolen items.

Mike Crow was one of the Liberty residents that were targeted over the weekend.

He sent WKBN a video that he says shows a man looking into his vehicle, attempting a break-in.

“Why he targeted our house, I have no idea, but this is where he wanted to come,” he said.

Liberty police responded to three vehicle break-ins on Saturday and Sunday, two of which involved smashed windows.

Crow’s case was different, however.

“Something startled him,” he said. “I mean, something happened, and I don’t know whether the dogs barked, or another light came on or he noticed the camera that was up on my garage that was recording him.”

Liberty Police Chief Richard Tisone said it’s important to lock your car doors. He said 25 percent of car break-ins happen because someone didn’t lock their car door.

Chief Tisone said it’s also important to park in a well-lit area, look into buying a motion detector for your home and leave valuables somewhere other than your car.

“These particular crimes are crimes of opportunity,” he said. “People look in the car, they see a valuable item, they’re going to try to take it.”

That could mean the difference between a close call and a holiday nightmare.

