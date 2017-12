SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Two suspects are in jail after warrants were issued for their arrest for an alleged sexual assault back in February.

On July 9, the victim reported the incident to the Sebring Police Department.

After an investigation, the Mahoning County Prosecutor approved felony one rape charges against the suspects.

On Dec. 8, William Tryon and Chrystal Clark, both 45 years old, were arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Their arraignment is set for Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.