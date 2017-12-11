More detox beds coming to Youngstown for recovering addicts

The State of Ohio will provide $250,000 for 14 detox beds on the sixth floor of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County will be getting more beds for people recovering from addiction to help deal with the opioid epidemic.

The State of Ohio will provide $250,000 for 14 detox beds on the sixth floor of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, which will be operated by the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center.

“We consider it our seed money, our good faith down payment by the government,” said Don Koenig, with Mercy Health Youngstown. “When we can show success, we will use that to help, hopefully, pull down additional funds so that the state concludes this is money very well-spent in the Mahoning Valley.”

The beds should be in place sometime next month.

Several people at Monday’s meeting said 14 beds were not enough — we could use more. The hope is to get more possibly next year.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s