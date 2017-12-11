Nancy L. Hazen Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Nancy L. Hazen, 77, of Ellwood City (Perry Township), passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday evening, December 11, 2017.

She was born in Ellwood City on March 6, 1940, daughter of the late Harry and Ellen Lutz Stewart.

Nancy worked at the Ellwood Knitting Mills and Pittsburgh Mailing Service in Cranberry.

She was married for over 60 years to her husband, Paul L. Hazen.

Nancy served her community, by serving on the Perry Township, Lawrence County Elections Board for 48 years.

Nancy loved to travel, having visited all 50 states and numerous countries around the world, including New Zealand on her 50th wedding anniversary.

Nancy”s favorite things were knitting, cooking and spending time with her family. She also was active in the local “Challenges” group.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Hazen and by her children, Jeff Hazen, Kim Kerr, Shane (Talitha) Hazen and by grandchildren, Randi Kerr, Scarlett Hazen and Abigail Hazen. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Max (Cambria) Knechtel II, Asia Kerr and one great-great-grandson, Bentley Knechtel. One brother, Harry (and Rebecca) Stewart, also survives.

At her request, no public viewing is planned.

A memorial service, open to the public, will be conducted on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City. Mr. Thomas O’Brien, Minister, will officiate. Friends may visit before the service at the church.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ellwood City Area Public Library, 415 Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City PA 16117.

