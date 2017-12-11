Police: Arrest made in Times Square pipe bomb explosion

The incident happened at Times Square during Monday rush hour

It happened near West 42nd Street between 8th and 9th avenues in Times Square.

NEW YORK (AP and CBS News) – One person is in custody after an improvised pipe bomb exploded during the morning rush Monday near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The device was apparently being carried by a suspect when it exploded prematurely. That suspect was injured and is in custody.

The incident happened at the Port Authority, near West 42nd Street between 8th and 9th avenues in Times Square.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Francisco Ramirez told CNN he heard two explosions as he was exiting a bus about 7:45 a.m. ET. He heard both blasts distinctly even though he was wearing headphones.
  
“From what I saw it sounded like it came from the subway, but I’m just guessing,” he said. “It was two distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way toward the outside, I kept getting shoved by cops and there were cops at every entrance blocking and there was police and SWAT everywhere,” Ramirez said.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates. 

