Police: Arrest made in Times Square pipe bomb explosion

NEW YORK (AP and CBS News) – One person is in custody after an improvised pipe bomb exploded during the morning rush Monday near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
The device was apparently being carried by a suspect when it exploded prematurely. That suspect was injured and is in custody.
The incident happened at the Port Authority, near West 42nd Street between 8th and 9th avenues in Times Square.
The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.
It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.
