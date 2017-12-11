Pearl Salem Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Pearl Salem of Hermitage, formerly of West Middlesex and Miami Beach, Florida, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Monday, December 11, 2017, in UPMC Horizon Hosptial, Farrell. She was 93.

Mrs. Salem was born November 27, 1924, in West Middlesex, a daughter of Carl and Cora (Frye) McWhirter.

She was a 1942 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

Pearl was a homemaker and a member of the Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing bingo and crocheting. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family.

Her husband, Samuel J. Salem, whom she married August 11, 1944, passed away July 20, 1987.

She is survived by four daughters, Mary E. Ost and her husband Jack, Sharon; Joanne R. Derr, Masury, Ohio; Linda L. Gardlock, Loraine, Ohio and Gloria J. Kovach and her husband, Richard, Masury; a son, James F. Salem and his wife, Lynn, Sunshine, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Terri Salem, Hubbard, Ohio; a sister, Mable Byers, Mahaffy, Pennsylvania; a brother, James McWhirter, West Middlesex and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Samuel J. Salem, Jr.; a son-in-law, Bob Derr; a sister, Bessie Rowe; a brother, Clair McWhirter; an infant brother, Scott McWhirter; two grandchildren, Alicia Derr and Samuel J. Salem III and one great-grandchild, Joshua Ost.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 14 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, 40 S. Irvine Street, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery, Farrell.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.