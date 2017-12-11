Police: 4 arrested, 3 on drug charges, after Warren Giant Eagle theft

Four people were arrested after two tried to steal from Giant Eagle

By Published: Updated:
Ira Rihel, 35, of Warren, was arrested on charges of petty theft, drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Ira Rihel

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were arrested in Warren Sunday night after two tried to steal from Giant Eagle, police said.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Giant Eagle parking lot Sunday around 11:15 p.m. for several people “shooting up” in a brown Buick. The car drove away, while another officer learned the people may also be involved in a theft from the store.

Police pulled the Buick over on Elm Road near Chestnut Street.

According to the report, driver Melissa Rihel, 34, told police they were on their way into town from Walmart. Police said Melissa had a suspended license, while one of the passengers, 30-year-old Nicholas Ziegler, of Niles, had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police searched Ziegler and said they found drug items on him. They said he also told them he had two syringes in his pants.

In addition to his warrant, Ziegler was also charged with petty theft, two counts of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of drug abuse instruments.

Melissa Rihel was arrested and charged with theft and drug abuse instruments.

Ira Rihel, 35, of Warren, was arrested on charges of petty theft, drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Tracina Putnam, 23, of Niles, was arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with petty theft.

Police said Ira Rihel and Tracina Putnam, also passengers in the car, were caught stealing meat and shrimp from Giant Eagle on security camera footage.

According to the report, police then searched the car and found several empty packets of heroin, a used syringe and a burnt spoon with heroin residue.

While at Trumbull County Jail, Melissa Rihel told police she had syringes hidden in a body cavity.

Tracina Putnam
Tracina Putnam
Nicholas Ziegler
Nicholas Ziegler

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s