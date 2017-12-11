Police looking for car possibly involved in Ohio State area sexual assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Police have issued a Neighborhood Safety Notice after a sexual assault that happened in the campus area.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of W. Lane Avenue and N. High Street.

A female student told police she got into a car she believed was associated with a rideshare service.

She was later able to escape and flagged down a Columbus police cruiser.

The car is a newer model, white, four-door sedan which appears to be missing a hubcap on the driver’s side rear wheel or has a small spare tire mounted on the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle is described as an Asian male between 23 and 27 years old. He’s around 6’0″ tall with a thin build and has black hair with a spiked crew cut.

Anyone with information on the car or driver is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4266 or email SAU@columbuspolice.org.

