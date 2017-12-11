Police still searching for missing pregnant 14-year-old Ohio girl

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in northeast Ohio are looking for a missing pregnant 14-year-old girl who is believed to be with a wanted fugitive.

Annalys Clay was last seen with her mother around midnight on December 4th in Strongsville. An Amber Alert was not issued but police tell WKYC in Cleveland that they believe Clay could be in danger.

Police believe Clay is with her cousin, 33-year-old Louis Jakab, who is believed to be the father of Clay’s child.

Jakab is also wanted for a parole violation from a previous manslaughter conviction.

The pair was last seen in a 2017 black Audi A3 with an Ohio license plate of HED3844. Those plates were reported stolen from Cleveland.

Jakab is described as being 6’4″ and weighing approximately 190 pounds, with a shaved head and blue eyes. Clay is 5’4″ and weighs 125 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-492-6833.

