President of biker gang involved in Shorty’s Place shootout pleads guilty to manslaughter

David Bailes, Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault

Arrested March 29 - David Bailes, Jr., charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault
David Bailes, Jr.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of a biker gang, whose members were involved in a shoot-out with another biker group, has pleaded guilty to his charges in a Trumbull County courtroom.

David Bailes, Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault.

He is expected to be sentenced Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Bailes is president of the group Forever Two Wheelz (FTW), which was involved in a shooting with another biker group called Brothers Regime at Shorty’s Place in June 2016.

Two members of Brothers Regime — Jason Moore and Robert Marto — were killed. Andrew Claypool and Walter Hughes (also Brothers Regime members) were hospitalized with injuries following the shooting.

Charles Dellapenna, III, an FTW member, pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter, complicity to felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon on Dec. 5.

FTW member James Gardner pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity felonious assault charges on June 20.

