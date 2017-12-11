Steelers lock up AFC North with 39-38 win over Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer Published:
pittsburgh-steelers-football

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers won one for injured star Ryan Shazier – and wrapped up the AFC North in the process.

Chris Boswell made a 46-yard field goal with 42 seconds left and Pittsburgh’s defense overcame a sloppy night to stop one Baltimore’s last-gasp drive in the Steelers’ 39-38 victory Sunday night.

The Steelers (11-2) trailed by 11 points going into the fourth quarter but capped an emotionally trying week following Shazier’s spinal injury to rally for their eighth straight victory and third division title in four years.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to top 500 yards passing three times. Antonio Brown caught 11 passes for 213 yards, including two long gains in the fourth quarter that allowed the Steelers to recover after blowing an early 14-point lead. Le’Veon Bell had 125 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns.

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco threw for 269 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception but was strip-sacked by rookie linebacker T.J. Watt on the Ravens’ final snap.

Alex Collins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens (7-6).

