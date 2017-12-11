Storm Team 27: Cloudy and cold, slippery into Tuesday

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers will increase overnight with around 1″ with up to 2 inches of snow possible by the Tuesday morning commute. Tuesday will bring more Lake Effect snow showers.  Additional snow accumulation will range from a Trace to 3 or more inches if stuck under heavier snow bands.  A windy day with blowing snow possible.  Turning colder through the afternoon and evening.

Additional Lake Effect Snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.  Again, snow will add up from a Trace away from snowbands to 4 inches or more under the heavier bands.  Snowfall will continue to add up through the week with additional snowfall of a Trace to 4 or more inches into Wednesday.

Staying cold and blustery through the week.

FORECAST

This evening:  Scattered snow showers or flurries.  Less than 1″.
High:  32

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Snowfall around 1” with up to 2″ in spots by morning.
Low:  25

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow showers likely. Snowfall Trace- 2” higher amounts possible under heavier snowbands. (80%)
High:  30

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Another Trace to 4″ possible.  Heavier under intense Lake Effect. snowbands. (60%)
High:  19  Low:  13

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Additional accumulation likely. (40%)
High:  27  Low:  14

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High:  28  Low:  18

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  36  Low:  18

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  40  Low:  34

Monday Mostly cloudy with a rain snow mix. (30%)
High:  43  Low:  29

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s