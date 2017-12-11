Storm Team 27: Cloudy and cold, slippery into Tuesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers will increase overnight with around 1″ with up to 2 inches of snow possible by the Tuesday morning commute. Tuesday will bring more Lake Effect snow showers. Additional snow accumulation will range from a Trace to 3 or more inches if stuck under heavier snow bands. A windy day with blowing snow possible. Turning colder through the afternoon and evening.

Additional Lake Effect Snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Again, snow will add up from a Trace away from snowbands to 4 inches or more under the heavier bands. Snowfall will continue to add up through the week with additional snowfall of a Trace to 4 or more inches into Wednesday.

Staying cold and blustery through the week.

FORECAST

This evening: Scattered snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″.

High: 32

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Snowfall around 1” with up to 2″ in spots by morning.

Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow showers likely. Snowfall Trace- 2” higher amounts possible under heavier snowbands. (80%)

High: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Another Trace to 4″ possible. Heavier under intense Lake Effect. snowbands. (60%)

High: 19 Low: 13

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. Additional accumulation likely. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 14

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 28 Low: 18

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 18

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a rain snow mix. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 29