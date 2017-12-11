Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, snow tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A few snow showers or flurries are possible early this morning, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 30s. Snow will become likely Monday night into Tuesday and could cause slick travel conditions. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible by the Tuesday morning commute. Additional accumulation is expected through the day on Tuesday.

Snow chances and cold temperatures will stick around into the second half of the week.

FORECAST

Today:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  32

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely.  Snowfall 1”- 3” (80%)
Low:  25

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow showers likely. Snowfall 1”- 2” Higher amounts possible in snowbelt.  (80%)
High:  30

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:  19   Low:  13

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:  27  Low:  14

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High:  28  Low:  18

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  36  Low:  18

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  40  Low:  34

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a rain snow mix.  (30%)  High 43, Low  29

