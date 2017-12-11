Storm Team 27: Snowfall adding up this week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snowfall will slowly add up this week. Temperatures will get colder and wind chills will drop toward zero, or below. Blowing and drifting snow possible.

Snow showers will increase overnight with around 1″. Up to 2 inches of snow possible by the Tuesday morning commute in isolated spots. Tuesday will bring more Lake Effect snow showers. Additional snow accumulation will range from a Trace to 3 or more inches if stuck under heavier snow bands. A windy day with blowing snow possible. Turning colder through the afternoon and evening. Wind chills will drop toward zero, or below into Tuesday night.

Additional Lake Effect Snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Again, snow will add up from a Trace to 4 inches under the heavier bands of Lake Effect snow. Snowfall will continue to add up through the week with additional snowfall of a Trace to 4 or more inches into Wednesday.

Staying cold and blustery through the week.

EXPECTED SNOWFALL:

OVERNIGHT: Up to 1″, Isolated spots up to 2″

TUESDAY: Trace to 2″, Up to 3″ under heavier snowbands

TUE NIGHT: Trace to 3″, Up to 4″ under heavier snowbands

WEDNESDAY: Trace to 2″, Up to 4″ under heavier snowbands

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Snowfall around 1”, Up to 2” in spots through early morning. (90%)

Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy with falling temperatures and blowing snow. Snow showers likely. Another Trace to 2” possible with up to 3” in spots under heavier Lake Effect Snow bands. (90%)

High: 29 (Falling through the day)

Tuesday night: Cold with Snow showers. Wind Chill near, or below, zero. Windy with blowing snow. Additional snowfall a Trace to 3 inches with up to 4” in spots (90%)

Low: 13

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Another Trace to 2” with up to 4 in the snowbelt. (80%)

High: 21

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 12

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 14

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 17

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 25

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34 Low: 24