Vienna firefighters buy new bulletproof vests for township police

In light of the tragic death of Girard's Officer Justin Leo, Vienna's fire chief said he didn't want it to happen again

Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt, bulletproof vest

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Vienna Fire Chief Richard Brannon gave the township’s police chief, Bob Ludt, a check for over $2,000 for brand new bulletproof vests.

The donation came from the fire department’s collection of aluminum cans, which it takes to the salvage yard for money.

The money raised from that special fund can be used any way the department sees fit as long as the majority of the fire association agrees.

In light of the tragic death of Girard’s Officer Justin Leo, the firefighters knew exactly what they wanted to do.

“I had the distinct pleasure of working with Officer Leo during the time he was here and I just don’t want it to happen again,” Brannon said. “We’re going to try to keep our police protected as much as we can.”

The $2,697 check can purchase four vests at $657 dollars apiece.

The vests only have a five-year lifespan and are tailored to fit each individual officer.

