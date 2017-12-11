Warren Family Mission asking for new, unwrapped toys

The Warren Family Mission said it's short on donations for its Christmas toy drive

The Mission said it has received about 90 percent of its toy collection goal, thanks to the community's donations.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is asking for your help making sure local  kids have the best Christmas possible.

Hundreds of children are served by the mission’s toy giveaway each year, but right now, they’re short on toys.

The giveaway is December 16.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the mission, located at 155 Tod Ave. NW. in Warren. The Mission is collecting toys for children ages 0 to 18 (as long as the teenager is still in high school).

If you don’t have enough time to shop, you can drop off donations and gift cards and a staff member will do the shopping for you.

Now through December 16, donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, call 330-394-5437.

