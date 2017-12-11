Water company completes over $10 million in local improvements

An additional $13 million of additional improvements to the Struthers system are expected in 2018

By Published: Updated:
Aqua Ohio will locate its division headquarters to the Castlo Industrial Park in Struthers.
Aqua Ohio will locate its division headquarters to the Castlo Industrial Park in Struthers.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Aqua Ohio marked the end of its 2017 construction season announcing the completion of $10.3 million in improvements in its water distribution system, water treatment plant and a new operations center that will open later this month. It’s all in an effort to strengthen the region’s infrastructure, now and for the future.

“After more than a hundred years serving Mahoning Valley residents with safe, reliable water, we’re more committed than ever to the area,” said Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej. “We have unmatched expertise in water and wastewater utilities, which continue [to] serve residents and communities throughout the valley.”

Aqua Ohio’s area manager, Jennifer Johnson, said water systems need continual maintenance to assure reliable service.

“We’ll be making at least $13 million of additional improvements just in our Struthers system in 2018, as part of a total of $30 million to be invested throughout northeast Ohio next year,” she said.

This spring, Aqua broke ground on a new operations center in the CASTLO industrial park in downtown Struthers. Operations personnel will be moved later this month to the 14,300 square-foot building.

The office will serve customers in Struthers, Poland, Lowellville and New Middletown and the townships of Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville, Poland and Springfield.

Currently, Aqua provides water to approximately 300,000 people in northeast Ohio and 500,000 state-wide.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s