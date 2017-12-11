Woman charged with making threats toward Boardman nursing home

Celeste Curry, 55, is charged with intimidation, inducing panic and assault

By Published:
Celeste Curry, charged with failure to obey traffic control device, intimidation, inducing panic and assault in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is charged with making a gun threat toward a Boardman nursing home, which led to the lockdown of the facility.

Celeste Curry, 55, was arrested Saturday on intimidation, inducing panic and assault charges. Police said she also failed to appear in court on a past charge stemming from a traffic violation in Youngstown.

Curry was arrested at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital, where she was being treated.

Police said on October 26, Curry punched a nurse at Park Center Nursing Home.

The nurse told police that Curry called her at the nurse’s station several times, but due to phone issues, she was unable to hear what she was saying. She said Curry was upset because she hung up the phone on her.

Curry then showed up at the nursing home, asking who hung up on her, according to a police report.

After punching the nurse, witnesses told police that Curry then threatened to go home, get her gun and come back. The nursing home went on lockdown as a result.

Police said Curry knew a man staying at the nursing home.

She’s currently in the Mahoning County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s