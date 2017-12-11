Woman charged with making threats toward Boardman nursing home

Related Coverage Boardman crime activity: Nursing home locked down after reported gun threat

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is charged with making a gun threat toward a Boardman nursing home, which led to the lockdown of the facility.

Celeste Curry, 55, was arrested Saturday on intimidation, inducing panic and assault charges. Police said she also failed to appear in court on a past charge stemming from a traffic violation in Youngstown.

Curry was arrested at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital, where she was being treated.

Police said on October 26, Curry punched a nurse at Park Center Nursing Home.

The nurse told police that Curry called her at the nurse’s station several times, but due to phone issues, she was unable to hear what she was saying. She said Curry was upset because she hung up the phone on her.

Curry then showed up at the nursing home, asking who hung up on her, according to a police report.

After punching the nurse, witnesses told police that Curry then threatened to go home, get her gun and come back. The nursing home went on lockdown as a result.

Police said Curry knew a man staying at the nursing home.

She’s currently in the Mahoning County Jail.