C-SPAN bus visits Boardman; network takes nationwide tour

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Congressional TV network C-SPAN is celebrating an anniversary and the company is traveling the country to celebrate.

The network’s bus stopped at Boardman High School Tuesday morning before rolling off to Poland later that afternoon.

Organizers of the bus tour said they’ve been surprised by what the kids know about politics and current events.

“When we travel around to the colleges and high schools, they know about the issues. They’re concerned,” said tour coordinator Doug Hemmig. “They’re getting out there. Whether that translates to voting, who knows? But from our experiences with the C-SPAN Bus, they ask great questions [and] they’re very engaged.”

Students were able to tour the customized motor coach with its interactive displays and programs. They could also speak with representatives of the channels.