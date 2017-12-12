Cortland police receiving reports of outdoor Christmas light thefts

Call the Cortland Police Department if you have any information

By Published:
cortland, ohio police

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Several people in Cortland have reported thefts of their Christmas light projectors to police.

Tuesday morning around 10 a.m., the Cortland Police Department’s Facebook page posted a crime alert warning homeowners to keep an eye on their outdoor decorations.

On Monday, five thefts were reported mainly from the N. Mecca Street, Sunset Avenue, Pearl Street and Park Avenue areas. The reports said the lights were unplugged but still able to be used again.

Police believe the thefts may have happened overnight and into the early morning hours on Monday.

If anyone has any information, call the Cortland Police Department at 330-675-2730.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s