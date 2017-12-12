Flora “Flo” Joseph Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Flora “Flo” Joseph, 75, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 after a long battle with cancer at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 15, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the Late Nick George and Mary L. Economos.

She was a 1960 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Flo retired in 1996 from the GM Assembly Plant as an assembler on the motor line after 16 years.

She was president and a volunteer of the Pink Ladies at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Flo was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

She enjoyed golfing in numerous golf leagues and had gotten a hole in one, traveling, playing cards, outdoor activities and especially spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Joe R. Joseph, whom she married December 30, 1961; four children, Joe R. Joseph DDS of Powell, Ohio, Julie (Robert) Seidler of Howland, Jacqueline (Joseph) Hritz of Aurora, Ohio and Janette (Brian) Dellimuti of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Robert (Emily) and Cassandra Seidler and Stephen Mannella; eight siblings, Stella Clarke, Tina (George) Prvonozac, Patricia (Allen) Wills, Demitra (Carey) Myers, Eva (Kevin) Williams, George (Angel) Economos, Nick Economos and Gus (Kelly) Economos and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and four sisters, Mary Ann Price, Georgia Barstow, Irene Niznik and Clara Diakakis.

Family and friends may call Thursday, December 14 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Trisagion Service and Friday, December 15 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday, December 15 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

The family would like thank Hospice of the Valley for taking such good care of their beloved wife and mother.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Flora’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481 or Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Joseph family.