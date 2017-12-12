Hilles’ big night lifts Reserve past Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve bounced back from their 3-point loss to Springfield on Friday to defeat Sebring tonight, 74-57. Kade Hilles and Jack Cappabianca each had 15 points. Hilles also contributed 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Cappabianca was one rebound shy of a double-double (9 rebounds). Cole DeZee also finished with 11 points.

Sebring suffered their first loss of the season. The Trojans were led by Joey Clark’s 17 points. Gabe Lanzer connected on 5 three-point shots for 15 points. Collin Baia tallied 11.

Western Reserve (2-1) will host Lowellville next Tuesday. Sebring (3-1) will travel to Jackson-Milton on Friday.