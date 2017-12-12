Howland holds off previously unbeaten East



HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland held off East 70-66 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The Tigers were led by Frank Rappach who piled up a game-high 26 points. Connor Tamarkin also had a strong night with 19 points in the win. Kevin Moamis chipped in with 7 points in the victory.

Marquel Gillespie and Keshonn Loury led the Golden Bears with 13 points. Tim Williams and De’Jon Rogers added 9 points apiece in the setback.

With the win, Howland improves to 2-2 overall on the season. East suffers its first loss, dropping to 3-1 on the campaign.