Howland holds off previously unbeaten East

Howland's Frank Rappach tallied 26 points in a 70-66 win over East Tuesday

By Published:
Howland held off East 70-66 Tuesday night in boys' high school basketball action.


HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland held off East 70-66 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The Tigers were led by Frank Rappach who piled up a game-high 26 points. Connor Tamarkin also had a strong night with 19 points in the win. Kevin Moamis chipped in with 7 points in the victory.

Marquel Gillespie and Keshonn Loury led the Golden Bears with 13 points. Tim Williams and De’Jon Rogers added 9 points apiece in the setback.

With the win, Howland improves to 2-2 overall on the season. East suffers its first loss, dropping to 3-1 on the campaign.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s