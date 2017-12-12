Investigators suspect arson in north side house fire

Dispatchers said two men called them from the roof of the porch

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Firefighters and police officers are investigating a fire that happened early Tuesday as arson.

Youngstown Fire Department Arson Investigator Kurtis Wright told 27 First News he believes three Molotov cocktails were used to start the fire. It happened on Halleck Street at around 12:30 a.m.

Dispatchers said two men, who they believe were staying there, called them from the roof of the porch. They were able to get down without any visible injuries. The battalion chief talked to them briefly before the two ran away.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it destroyed the house. Most of the damage was contained to the first floor.

No one was arrested and no suspects have been named.

