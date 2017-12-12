Joanne Ashley Miller Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Joanne Ashley Miller, 71 of Howland passed away Tuesday morning, December 12, 2017 at her home following an extended illness with her best friend and loving husband Joseph at her side.

They shared a unique and lasting closeness that will continue until they are together again.

Joanne was born October 5, 1946 in Warren to the late Kenneth and Mary Edmundson Ashley.

Joanne was a 1966 graduate of the Leavittsburg High School and soon after started at Packard Electric. She retired from Delphi Packard in 1993.

Joanne married her husband and soulmate, Joseph on May 20, 1977. They shared over 40 years of marriage and many happy memories together.

Besides her husband; Joanne is survived by her son, Christopher; her stepdaughter, Kymberly Perils of Columbus and Michele Miller of Howland. Joanne also leaves behind her granddaughter Lindsey (John) Odom of Tampa, Florida; a great-granddaughter Rebeka and a great-grandson, Dante. Also surviving is her sister, Phyllis (George) Krupa of Middlefield and two brothers, Richard (Cathy) Ashley of Howland and Norman Ashley of Leavittsburg; along with several nieces and nephews.

Joanne was a warrior, battling several diseases and illnesses over the past 30 years. She was one of the longest surviving cancer patients at The Hope Center of Howland.

She loved cats and the Miller household always had at least three to keep her company. Her furry little fiends always provided her with comfort, love and affection and were therapeutic in helping her relax. Charles, Sammy and Jack will miss “Mom” as will Michele’s kitties, Nevaeh and Kyra.

When she was well, Joanne loved to go out to dinner, shop and dance.

Later, when she became more homebound she turned to shopping on TV, especially QVC and mail order magazines. Joanne was on a first name basis with many of the ladies on QVC and enjoyed their conversations. She also enjoyed watching Pastor Joe and Joel Olsteen.

In accordance with Joanne’s wishes, she will be cremated.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

The family request material contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6175 Tippecanoe Road, Boulevard East, Suite 201 Canfield, Oh 44406, the American Cancer Society 525 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull Co. 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Her husband Joe would like to thank Ohio Living Hospice, especially Cheryl and Tammy for all the love and caring they did for Joanne during her journey. Joe also gives special thanks to Corri and Linda, Joanne’s two private caregivers of the past two years. Joanne will be missed and always remembered.