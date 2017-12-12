Josephine M. “Jodi” (Palanti) Presley Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Josephine M. “Jodi” Presley, 93, of Hermitage (formerly of Sharpsville), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, with her family at her side.

Josephine was born on March 22, 1924 to Joseph and Mary (Rose) Palanti in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Following the passing of Mr. Joseph Palanti, she was raised by Louis and Mary (Palanti) Gory.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1942.

Josephine was a homemaker.

On March 24, 1945, she married the late, James E. Presley who passed away May 17, 2008.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville where she was an active member of the choir and helped with catering.

She enjoyed cooking, polka dancing and spending time with her family.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Patricia (William) Gill of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; three sons, James (Melanie) Presley of Erie, Pennsylvania, Mark (Karen) Presley of Conneaut, Ohio and Matthew Presley of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; sister, Patricia Gardner of Florida; brothers, James Gory of Florida and Fred (Noreen) Gory of Atwater, Ohio; grandchildren, Jan Hren, W. Chris Gill, Julie Mehler, James B., Jason A., Mark A., Adam J., Melissa Kay, Angelina M., Matthew A. and Branko J. Presley. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Alexander, Eli and Luke Hren, Lauren and George Mehler, Sophia Gill, Mark, Brad, Adam, Marin, Cora, Harrison, Adam, Madelyn and Lydia Presley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant twin sister, Anita Palanti and brother, Elliot Gory.

Friends may call Friday, December 15, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017, 12:30 p.m. at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen E.V., officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Marys Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, in memory of Josephine.

