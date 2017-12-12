Oregon deputy apologizes with cake for shooting trooper with Taser

Oregon State Police posted a photo on Facebook of trooper Mitchell Goldman holding the cake with “sorry you got tased” written in blue icing

Oregon trooper tased, apology cake
Credit: Oregon State Police Facebook

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy in northeast Oregon sent an apology cake to a state trooper after the deputy accidentally shot him with a Taser.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Oregon State Police on Monday posted a photo on Facebook of trooper Mitchell Goldman holding the cake with “sorry you got tased” written in blue icing.

Police say the Umatilla County deputy and Goldman both responded to a domestic violence call last week. Goldman arrived first and encountered a disruptive man.

Police say Goldman and the man were engaged in a scuffle as the deputy arrived. The deputy fired his Taser with one prong hitting the trooper and the other striking the suspect. Both were shocked.


