HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House passed a bill which will prohibit abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Right now, Pennsylvania women can have the procedure up to six months, or 24 weeks.

The bill would allow exceptions when the mother’s life is at risk, or if she could suffer serious or permanent injury. It will not provide exceptions for rape, incest, or genetic abnormalities.

The measure passed 121 to 70 Tuesday evening. Governor Wolf says he will veto the bill.