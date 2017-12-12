Related Coverage Members of biker group being sentenced for fatal fight in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of three men charged in connection with a deadly shootout between rival biker gangs in 2016 heard their sentences Tuesday morning.

David Bailes, Jr., president of the biker gang Forever Two Wheelz (FTW), has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault.

FTW member James Gardner has been sentenced to eight years in prison. He pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity felonious assault charges on June 20.

Charles Dellapenna, III will be sentenced later today.

